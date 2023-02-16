A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

Andy Wood died in hospital following a serious assault off Waterson Vale at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

Elijah Clark, 18, had bruising around his left eye when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates' Court.

Clark, of Gloucester Avenue, Chelmsford, is said to have killed Andy Wood with a knife, magistrates were told.

Clark was not asked to enter pleas to charges of murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and possession of a pointed article.

The court heard that the allegation of ABH was in relation to someone who was with Mr Wood.

Mr Wood was found close to a green space in a residential street in Chelmsford. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Clark, who had short cropped dark hair and wore a grey tracksuit, was remanded in custody until Friday when he is due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assisting an offender and he remains in custody.

In a statement, Mr Wood's family said: “Andy was a kind and loving young man.

“He touched the lives of countless people. His loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends.”

