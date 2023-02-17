Climate campaigners have let off smoke flares and taken over two university buildings in a fossil fuel protest.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters climbed up to a balcony on the Department of Engineering building, attaching a banner with the message "University of Cambridge: Funded by fossil fuels", and letting off smoke flares.

Another group also staged a demonstration in the foyer of the Department of Chemical Engineering site, holding dinosaur banners and drawing pictures.

It is part of the environmental group's "Schlumberger Out" campaign for the university to cut ties with the oilfield services giant.

Schlumberger is currently an industry partner of the university.

Demonstrators spent the morning at the Department of Chemical Engineering where they displayed dinosaur banners. Credit: XR CAMBRIDGE

A spokesperson for XR Cambridge said: "We're into the second year of our Schlumberger Out campaign now and we'll continue stepping up our action for as long as it takes for the University to finally end its destructive relationship with the fossil fuel industry.

"We say to the University of Cambridge: do the right thing before it's too late.

"To Schlumberger, we say: it's time to repair the immense harm you have caused to our planet and to the communities devastated by your extractive technologies."

Demonstrators decorated pictures of dinosaurs as part of the protest. Credit: XR Cambridge

The University of Cambridge has been approached for a comment on the protest.

Plans by the university to put almost 500 solar panels on the iconic King's College Chapel were recently approved.

Last week three Extinction Rebellion protesters were fined after blocking access to the Schlumberger research centre by setting up a fake oil rig.

In another protest this week, Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked the private jet entrance at Luton Airport on Valentine's Day.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...