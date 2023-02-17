A knifepoint robber fled with just a marker pen after realising his victim had nothing in his wallet.

Cambridgeshire Police said the incident happened to a man in his 20s as he walked down Paston Lane, Peterborough, on Thursday between 9.25pm and 10.05pm.

A man on a dark mountain bike approached him and after initially asking for a cigarette, he demanded the victim emptied his pockets by threatening him with a knife.

But when he realised the victim had nothing in his wallet, the man snatched a marker pen from his hand and rode off.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The incident happened between the Limetree pub and One Stop convenience store.

The robber is described as mixed-race, about 5’11”, with no facial hair but acne on his chin and above his lip.

Cambridgeshire Police said he was wearing a Navy-blue puffer jacket with white writing across the back, a black beanie hat and dark tracksuit bottoms.

He also had faded green inked tattoos going down his arm and on his fingers.

Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101.

