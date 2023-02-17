Play Brightcove video

ITV Anglia's Stuart Leithes has been to visit the station.

Train enthusiasts have launched a campaign to save and restore a forgotten rail station.

Middleton Towers station near Kings Lynn in Norfolk hasn't been used for passengers since 1968.

Now a group of enthusiasts are in talks with Network Rail, which owns the building, in the hope to restore it into a railway heritage museum.

The station was a stop on the Kings Lynn to Dereham Railway line which opened in 1846 and stopped passenger services in 1968.

Now only freight trains pass through it but campaigners are trying to get the derelict site up and running again.

Mr Brammer is hoping that rail and history enthusiasts will be able to visit the station. Credit: Disused Railway

But now the Middleton Towers Restoration Group want to use the site to open a heritage museum and tea room.

Alex Brammer, who has been leading the project said: "It's a traditional kind of station. You've got the old canopy still, which is obviously in a terrible state of repair.

"But I just think there's so much history behind it. The thousands, hundreds, maybe, you know, hundreds of thousands of people have passed through the station. I mean, to leave it in the state is it's disappointing."

The station is currently derelict and hasn't been used for more than 50 years.

The project is still at the early stages, but Mr Brammer is now in contact with Network Rail about renovating the site.

"I think it has massive potential for the local community. We don't have anything really in the Middleton area," Mr Brammer said.

"There's a local corner shop, and that's pretty much it - to turn it into something where people can visit and enjoy a piece of history, particularly history that has been forgotten for so long."

