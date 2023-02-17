A man who robbed a 96-year-old woman in her own home after she had made him a cup of tea has been jailed for four years.

Sabir Makein, 37, snatched the victim's gold necklace from her neck after forcing his way into her flat in Bedford.

The court heard that just minutes before the elderly victim had taken pity on Makein after seeing him outside her flat on a cold day last September.

She made him a cup of tea and passed it to him out of the window.

But shortly after finishing the drink, Makein tried to force his way in through the front door.

The elderly victim managed to block his way with her mobility trolley, but Makein was able to rip the necklace from her before running away.

Police said fortunately the woman's wedding ring, which was hanging from the necklace, fell to the floor and was not taken.

Detective Constable Andy Boston, who led the investigation, said: "This was a despicable offence in which a woman was targeted because of her vulnerabilities.

"The victim believed that she was doing a good deed by offering Makein a cup of tea on a cold morning, which makes the crime even more reprehensible.

"Makein subjected his victim to a terrifying ordeal within her home, a place where we should all feel safe."

Detectives from Bedfordshire Police’s specialist burglary team, Operation Maze, were able to trace Makein by piecing together CCTV footage that showed his movements leading up to and following the incident.

He was seen using an ATM machine immediately after the crime and detectives were able to trace the bank card used back to him.

Makein pleaded guilty to robbery at Luton Crown Court in November and was jailed last week.

