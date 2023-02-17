A sex offender has been jailed for a second time after being found with nearly 50,000 indecent images of children.

Charles Moore, 57, of Oulton Road North in Lowestoft, Suffolk, was jailed in 2018 after being convicted of making and distributing indecent images of children.

But after his release from his prison, during a check-up visit to his home in November 2021, police found he had downloaded child abuse material.

Police seized his electronic devices and found Moore had almost 50,000 indecent images of children, including:

5,260 category A images

583 unique Category A videos

6,786 Category B images

693 Category B videos

36,980 Category C images

236 Category C videos

20 prohibited images of a child

Category A images involve penetrative sexual activity, sexual activity with an animal or sadism.

Category B are images involving non-penetrative sexual activity.

Category C are indecent images not falling within categories A or B.

Moore pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children, possession of prohibited images and a breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

He was jailed for 27 months and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years

Suffolk Police said the jail sentence shows the force will prosecute re-offenders.

PC Nicola Flack said: “This conviction and sentence demonstrates after an initial sentence for similar offences is served, we will not be afraid to prosecute re-offending and persistent online criminality.

"Internet crimes such as these are far from victimless, and every image depicts the very real abuse a young child has suffered."

