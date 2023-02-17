Play Brightcove video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

After five million words, 20 years, three writing awards and 100 happy ever afters, Pam Brooks can certainly call herself a love machine.

And at 57, the Mills & Boon romance writer is still putting pen to paper.

She has just published her 100th romantic novel and her books have been translated into more than 20 languages, under the name Kate Hardy.

"I'm shell-shocked really," she said, reflecting on her career.

"I think the ideas come from all kinds of different places.

"It might be a snippet of conversation I've heard. It might be a setting I've suddenly thought that looks interesting and it is a springboard from there."

Her first Mills and Boon book was accepted by publishers on her daughters first birthday. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ms Brooks was just 12 when she read her first romantic novel and then wrote her own, although her mother advised her to "wait until I was a little bit older" to write the love scenes.

She began writing for Mills and Boon when her baby daughter Chloe was ill in hospital over Christmas in the year 2000.

The novel, A Baby of Her Own, was accepted on Chloe's first birthday and published on her second.

Ms Brooks sets many of her books in Norfolk and at stately homes and gardens in the county.

"I've had a thinly disguised Norwich, a thinly disguised Cromer and I often use Blickling Hall."

She readily admits the inspiration for her handsome heroes is her husband of 30 years, Gerry Brooks.

"I base my heroes on my husband, of course, because I always tend to give them blue eyes," she said.

"It's a bit of a nod to his own gorgeous blue eyes."

And Gerry's response?

"I'm quite flattered but so should they be!"

