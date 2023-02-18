A £100 million project to improve safety on one of the region's busiest roads has been approved by the Department of Transport.

National Highways plans to make a 1.6-mile (2.5km) section of the A47 between Wansford and Sutton in Cambridgeshire into a dual carriageway.

The road is used by more than 34,000 vehicles a day.

The changes will also see a new free-flow link road constructed between the southbound A1 and the eastbound carriageway of the A47 to try and alleviate congestion.

Improvements will also be made to nearby roundabouts and junctions, as well as new routes for walkers, cyclists, and horse riders.

Over 34,000 vehicles use the A47 between the Wansford junction with the A1 and the Nene Way roundabout every day. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It is hoped that as many as 42 fatal or serious injury collisions could be prevented over the next 60 years because of the improvements.

Chris Griffin, Programme Leader for the A47 National Highways, said: “Those who regularly travel on this section of the A47 will know what a bottleneck it can be. Our plans will relieve that problem, make the road safer, and improve journey times.”

Work is expected to start in the spring and the redeveloped road should be finished by early 2025.

