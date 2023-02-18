Two female prison officers have been arrested, following a corruption investigation.

Two women, both in their 20s, at HMP Highpoint in Stradishall, Suffolk, were arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

Detectives from Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) said it relates to one individual conveying banned goods into wings within the prison.

The women were taken into police custody for further questioning and were subsequently bailed.

Officers also seized digital devices, which will now be examined by specialist investigators.

HMP Highpoint is a men's Category C prison near Newmarket. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Det Sgt Steve Morrison, who led the investigation, said: “These arrests form part of an investigation into corruption within the prison estate. Our enquiries are ongoing.

“We work closely with Her Majesty's Prison and Probation Service and all prisons across the region to tackle this issue, and we’ll continue to target those looking to act illegally.”

