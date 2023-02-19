Hundreds of people have taken part in a vigil in memory of trans teenager Brianna Ghey.

Crowds gathered outside Norwich City Hall at lunchtime on Sunday, to listen to speakers from the local trans community and to express their outpouring of grief.

Brianna, who was just 16, was found stabbed to death on a path at a park in Warrington on Saturday 11 February.

16 year old transgender Brianna Credit: ITV News Anglia

Organiser, Charlie, told ITV News Anglia that he was not surprised at the level of turn out for the vigil.

"We knew it would be big, any trans person will tell you the feeling about this is incredibly strong," he said.

"We're all feeling really sad but also really angry and really wanting to come out and stand up and say we're just not going to stand for this anymore.

"We thought it was important for us to come together as a community to mourn a child who should be with us and for us as a community to say how we feel."

Flowers and candles left on the steps of Norwich City hall Credit: ITV News Anglia

A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been charged with her murder and appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday 16 February where a trial date was fixed for July.

Donations on a GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up for Brianna’s family, have passed over £100,000.

