An 18 year old schoolgirl is following in her grandmother's footsteps by qualifying to compete at Crufts.

Rebecca Moss from Chelmsford and her Golden Retriever, Ella, will go head to head with almost 600 other retrievers in the showing class on Gun Dog Day next month.

“They’re looking for how close the dog is to breed standard but they’re also looking at the relationship between you and your dog.

"So when you’re running and the dog is looking at you it’s also noticed" she told ITV News Anglia.

Ella the dog being spruced up by Barbara and Rebecca

Rebecca lost her father when she was just 7 and moved in with her grandmother Barbara Moss, who had previously had a career showing dogs and horses.

Hearing stories of life in the ring inspired Rebecca to tread the same path and her interest persuaded Barbara to come out of retirement to help.

"We are really looking forward to it" Rebecca said.

"We have been preparing….we have been grooming her and have booked her in for a grooming session and lots and lots of training.”

Just a selection of the awards Rebecca has already won Credit: ITV News Anglia

Rebecca and Ella have already won many awards together but her biggest challenge will be at Crufts when the pair compete on 9 March in Birmingham.

For Barbara it’s a second lease of life on the dog showing circuit. She has previously had success showing Yorkshire terriers and later Staffies.

“She’s going to face a lot of excellent dogs - last year she got shortlisted which was amazing to even get shortlisted but every dog is a winner really just to be competing at Crufts" Barbara said.

"There's a lot of people that don’t make it and we are fortunate to have made it”

Rebecca and Ella’s success has also inspired her 15 year old sister Rosie.

She’s now determined to see success in the ring too and has a 9 month old retriever of her own called Armani.

