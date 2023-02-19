Two men have been arrested after an 18-year-old was stabbed in a residential street.The attack happened in Eden Close in Northampton between 11.25pm and 11.35pm on Friday 17 February.Police are asking for anyone who was driving along Kettering Road towards Eden Close at that time to check their dash cam footage to see if it recorded a blue Mini.It is believed the teenager may have been travelling in the Mini before he was attacked.He was taken to hospital for treatment but his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.A 38-year-old man of no fixed address and a 33-year-old man from Northampton, have been arrested.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

