A boxer who joked that he had killed a missing man has been jailed for life for his murder.

Lukasz Stachura, 41, told his friends that he had killed Kamil Leszczynski when they asked why they had not heard from him in a few days, but acted as if he was joking.

In reality, he had murdered the 33-year-old and dumped his body in a ditch close to a farm track off Turvey Road, between the villages of Carlton and Turvey in Bedfordshire.

Luton Crown Court heard that Mr Leszczynski had endured "severe physical suffering" at the hands of Stachura, who bound his victim's hands with phone cables and gagged his mouth with clothing.

Experts believe the gag was pushed into Mr Leszczynski’s mouth with such force that his tongue ended up blocking his airway, which was likely his cause of death.

Stachura was told he would serve at least 23 years in jail before he is considered for release.

Mr Leszczynski's body was discovered by a farmer four days after he was killed on 27 June, 2021.

His hands were tied together with phone chargers, and there was bruising all over Mr Leszczynski's body which police say was consistent with being repeatedly punched and kicked.

Despite overwhelming evidence linking Stachura to the crime, he continued to plead his innocence throughout a three-week trial, claiming that his car had been stolen.

An investigation by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit traced Stachura’s movements on the day the victim was last seen, with CCTV footage showing him driving around Wellingborough in his red Vauxhall Astra.

The car was seen with a driver and passenger matching the descriptions of both men at around 8pm, with further footage showing both had been in the Thomas Street area shortly beforehand.

Later that evening, between 9pm and 11pm, Stachura’s phone connected to a mast within 200 metres of the location Mr Leszczynski’s body was found.

During that time he had over 50 text message exchanges with his partner, along with a call lasting nearly 10 minutes.

After Mr Leszczynski was killed, CCTV images then showed the vehicle in the nearby village, heading back towards Wellingborough.

He then drove around Wellingborough, Kettering and other areas of Northamptonshire throughout the rest of the night, until the car broke down on the A6 near Desborough at around 10.30am the following morning.

After being recovered to a nearby petrol station, the car was then left for 20 days until detectives seized it as part of their inquiries.

They found traces of Mr Leszczynski’s DNA on the passenger door handle and fibres of the car seat on his trousers.

They also found Stachura’s DNA on an item of clothing used as a makeshift gag which was found in Mr Leszczynski’s mouth.

During the investigation, officers worked with botanists to identify a leaf stuck to the underside of Stachura’s car, which matched that of a rare tree near to where Mr Leszczynski’s body was found.

A reconstruction of Stachura’s vehicle’s movements also helped piece together his attempts to flee the scene.

Det Insp Dale Mepstead, who led the investigation, said: "This has been an incredibly challenging investigation and our thoughts remain with Mr Leszczynski’s loved ones. I can only hope that they are able to find some solace in today’s outcome.

"Stachura has shown no remorse for his actions whatsoever and he concocted a bizarre story in an attempt to evade justice, despite clear and overwhelming evidence to the contrary. "He is clearly a very dangerous man and I’m glad he will be removed from society for the foreseeable future."

Mr Leszczynski, a father and uncle, was described as "a gentle character" in court.

In a tribute to Mr Leszczynski in the aftermath of the attack, his family described him as "cheerful and affectionate".

They said: “Kamil was a wonderful person and a wonderful brother.

"He was a cheerful and affectionate man. He loved his sister and was always caring and supportive of her.

"He will be missed by all of his family and friends."

