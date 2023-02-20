Firefighters are highlighting the importance of keeping hobs clear after a family were left homeless after a hob fire.

Crews were called to a property in Laindon in Essex at 11.32am on Sunday.

The kitchen fire in Southwell Link was extinguished by 12.05pm.

Crews reported that the ground floor was heavily smoke logged.

Watch manager Marc Kyprianou from Basildon Fire Station said: “Once you’ve finished cooking, please clear your hob, keeping them clear of anything that can catch alight like tea towels.

"If you can, switch it off at the wall.

“We’ve seen fires where the hob has accidentally been turned on, it’s easily done but keeping your hob clear after you’re done using it can reduce the risk of a devastating fire.”

