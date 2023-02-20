A trial of an 82-year-old man accused of murdering his former wife more than four decades ago is expected to start today.

Christopher Harrisson denies murdering his former wife Brenda Page, 32, at a flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, on 14 July 1978.

Ms Page, from Ipswich, is alleged to have been repeatedly struck by Mr Harrisson on the head and body with a blunt implement or implements and otherwise caused blunt force injuries to her head and body.

Harrisson, of Aberdeen, also faces further charges of assault, breach of the peace and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Monday at the High Court in Aberdeen and is expected to last ten days.

