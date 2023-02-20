Residents have been warned to keep their windows and doors shut as firefighters control a landfill fire.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a landfill site in Warren Lane in Stanway, Colchester on Monday at 4.48am.

500 metres of rubbish was on fire with "lots of smoke" coming from the scene, the service said.

Six crews have been working to surround the fire and brought it under control at around 7.45am, with four more crews to be sent to the scene.

Station Manager Gavin Tripp said: “We expect to remain at the scene for several hours to extinguish this fire and I’d like to thank the site staff for their help.

"We’re working closely with them to get the fire under control.

A large amount of smoke remains in the area following the fire. Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

“If you live near Warren Lane, please continue to keep your windows and doors shut as there is still a lot of smoke coming from the scene.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know