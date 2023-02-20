The world’s biggest trial of a four-day working week has been hailed a “major breakthrough” after most companies involved said they will keep to the shorter week following the pilot.

The findings of the pilot scheme will be presented to MPs later today as campaigners urge lawmakers to give every British worker a 32-hour working week.

The trial saw 61 companies across a variety of sectors in the UK commit to reducing their working hours for all staff by 20%, for six months from June last year.

Crucially, the firms had to make sure there was no reduction in wages for their staff. At least 56 out of the 61 firms that took part said they plan to continue with the four-day working week, while 18 firms confirmed the policy has become a permanent change.

Just three companies said they have paused the four-day working week in their organisation for the time being.

The research was carried out by the University of Cambridge and the US’s Boston College.

Among the findings from the trial were:

Around 39% of the 2,900 staff who took part said they were less stressed compared with the start of the trial

The number of sick days taken during the trial dropped by around two thirds.

There was a 57% drop in the number of staff leaving the participating companies compared with the same period the previous year.

Levels of anxiety, difficulty sleeping, and burnout decreased substantially, while more staff reported that balancing care responsibilities had become easier.

The results even found that company revenue increased slightly by 1.4% on average over the trial period, and by a much higher 35% when compared to the same six-month period in 2021.

Dr David Frayne, a research associate at the University of Cambridge, said:

“We feel really encouraged by the results, which showed the many ways companies were turning the four-day week from a dream into realistic policy, with multiple benefits.”

However, several staff at one large company reported concerns about increasing workloads, finding their work intensified or they were battling to work through lengthy to-do lists in the time available.

The results also revealed that some managers and staff felt the focus on efficiency had made the workplace less sociable.

Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said the trial is “major breakthrough moment” for the campaign towards a four-day working week.

Most companies involved will carry on with a four-day week Credit: PA News

“Across a wide variety of different sectors of the economy, these incredible results show that the four-day week with no loss of pay really works. Surely the time has now come to begin rolling it out across the country.”

Organisations across a range of industries took part - even a fish and chip shop in Norfolk. Most firms chose to give all their staff Fridays off, while some said they could take Monday or Friday, and others opted for no common day off among staff.

The researchers insisted the results show the four-day week is “ready to take the next step from experimentation to implementation”.

The four day week has already won political support. Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South said a reduced working week would be a way of "helping the country recover and creating a better future post-Covid 19".