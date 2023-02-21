Police investigating the sexual assault of a teenage girl in a town centre have arrested a boy.

The girl reported that the attack took place at some time between 10pm on Wednesday and 1am Thursday in an alleyway between St Stephens Church Lane and Upper Brook Street in Ipswich.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Friday and taken for questioning, before being released on bail until 5 May 2023.

Officers are continuing their investigations and are still keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time.

In the aftermath of the attack, part of the town centre was sealed off and officers reviewed nearby CCTV footage.

Patrols in the area were stepped up and the victim was given support from trained officers.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...