Singer Ed Sheeran has announced a surprising new business venture - a hot sauce range bearing his childhood nickname.

The Suffolk born star has collaborated with Heinz to produce his own sauce - Tingly Ted's - in the hope that it will become "the ketchup of hot sauces".

It comes in two varieties – "Tingly" and "Xtra Tingly" and will be go on sale worldwide later this year.

Sheeran has a Heinz Tomato Ketchup tattoo on his arm and has previously appeared in an ad in which he douses his meal at a high-end restaurant with the sauce.

Ed Sheeran says he takes a bottle of the hot sauce in his suitcase wherever he goes. Credit: Ian West/PA

The dad-of-two said: “I love sauces, that’s no secret. But the older I’ve got, the more I love and need spice with every single meal.

“I travel a lot, so having a bottle in my suitcase wherever I go that can spice up any and every meal seemed like a good idea.

"I had a year of whittling down the perfect flavours with a great mixing team, and we settled on two absolute belters, the Tingly and the Xtra Tingly.

"I've had them on tour with me recently to try them with all sorts of meals, and there really isn’t anything they don’t go with (except bananas, don’t do that).

“I’m so excited to bring this product out, it’s genuinely something I use every day on all three meals.”

The sauce is suitable for vegans and has no added colours, artificial flavours or preservatives.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know