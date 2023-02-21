Ex-PM Liz Truss re-selected as Conservative candidate for next General Election

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced that she has been re-selected as the candidate for her South West Norfolk consituency.

Ms Truss announced her resignation on 20 October last year, becoming the UK's shortest ever serving prime minister.

In a tweet this evening she said she was: " Delighted to have been re-selected as Conservative candidate for South West Norfolk. Thanks to my local association for their ongoing support and I look forward in due course to us fighting a fifth general election together."

Earlier this month she defended her policies during her 49 day reign inside Number 10.

Asked by the Spectator magazine if she wished she hadn't gone for the top job, Ms Truss said "no, I don’t regret it" but added: "I’m not desperate to get back into Number 10."

On mortgage rates, which soared for many customers in the wake of her mini-budget, the ex-PM said: "I don’t think it’s fair to blame interest rises on what we did. I think that’s unfair."

And last week she addressed a conference of international politicians in Japan, with her speech centering on Beijing’s threat to Taiwan.