A man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run three months ago has died in hospital, said police.

Philip Dunthorne, 50, was riding a black motorcycle when it was struck by a car on 7 November in Peterborough.

The incident took place at around 8.40pm in St Paul’s Road in Dogsthorpe.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene and no one else was injured in the collision.

Mr Dunthorne was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but died after his condition deteriorated on 22 January.

In a tribute, his family described him as a “dearly loved son, brother and uncle.”

On Thursday, a 52-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He has been bailed until 16 May.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Dunthorne’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“To aid our investigation, I would like to hear from any witnesses who may have information or dashcam footage of the collision or either vehicle in the moments leading up to it.”

