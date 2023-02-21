A violent abuser who fractured his partner's eye socket in a vicious attack following a row about money has been jailed.

Artus Caunans, 34, strangled and punched his partner during the prolonged attack in Northamptonshire last year.

She suffered a fractured nasal bone and eye socket, and was left drifting in and out of consciousness, said Northamptonshire Police.

When police arrived at Grantham Walk in Corby, they found a bloodied rag which had been used by Caunans in an attempt to mop up some of the blood his attack had caused.

He was jailed for three years at Northampton Crown Court, after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Det Con Stacey Hill from the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “This was an absolutely horrific attack and I am pleased that Caunans has been sent to prison as a result.

“Hopefully the survivor in this case can start to rebuild her life and move on to brighter things. She has shown great courage throughout our investigation and I am really grateful for her support.

“Reporting anything to the police can be an intimidating experience for a lot of people so it cannot be understated how much courage it takes to report abuse at the hands of a partner.

“I am really pleased with the result we have achieved here and hope this reassures the community in Northamptonshire that tackling violence against women and girls remains a matter of priority.”

