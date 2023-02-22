A 24-year-old air stewardess collapsed and died just minutes after her plane landed in England, an inquest heard.

Air Albania stewardess Greta Dyrmishi was on a flight from Tirana, the capital of the eastern European country, to Stansted Airport in Essex when she appeared to faint suddenly.

Paramedics were called to the aircraft on 21 December and battled to save her life.

The Essex coroner revealed on Wednesday that Ms Dyrmishi's death was the result of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS).

According to the British Heart Foundation SADS, also known as sudden arrhythmic death syndrome is "when someone dies suddenly and unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest, but the cause of the cardiac arrest can't be found".

The inquest at Essex Coroner's Court heard that the East of England Ambulance Service Trust sent two ambulances, a hazardous area response team vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle.

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance also responded to reports of a woman being seriously ill.

Michelle Brown, area coroner for Essex, said Ms Dyrmishi's death would be subject to a full documentary inquest.

"This 24-year-old female was cabin crew on a flight from Albania and was on the tarmac when she appeared to faint and was given basic first aid," she said.

"Ten minutes later there was no pulse and CPR commenced. Paramedics treated her and confirmed she had passed away.

"A post-mortem found her cause of death to be sudden adult death syndrome."

A statement issued by Air Albania at the time of Greta's death said: "On 21 December, after disembarking the passengers from our flight to London, one of our cabin crew Greta Dyrmishi had a heart attack.

"Even after all medical assistance was provided immediately, we still lost her.

"She was taken to the hospital in London, and procedures are being followed. From the first moments, Air Albania contacted her family, and we continue to be close to them in these difficult moments.

"In respect to Greta and her family, we decided to share the news with the public at the appropriate time.

"We will always remember Greta as a passionate professional, an excellent coworker, and a great friend to all of us.

"May God have mercy on her and give peace to the family. Air Albania will continue to be with her family."

