Detectives have charged an 84-year-old man with the murder of a woman in Essex.

The woman, who has not yet been named, was found with a serious head injury on Tuesday afternoon at a house in Clacton.

Police and ambulance crews were called to an address in Turpins Close at around 1pm.

The woman was taken to hospital, but later died.

Essex Police said an investigation was launched and a man known to the woman was arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Wednesday, John Berry, 84, of Turpins Close, Clacton, was charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Det Ch Insp Ant Alcock said: “This incident has deeply affected everyone who has had a hand in the Essex Police response. This is an isolated incident and at no stage was there ever any wider threat to the Clacton community.

“I want to also take this opportunity to offer my sincere sympathy to all those affected in this case – it is simply a tragedy.”