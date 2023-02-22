Play Brightcove video

Watch Russell Hookey's report on the funeral of Ron Gale

Dozens of people attended the funeral of a 97-year-old World War Two veteran - after the military community rallied round.

Ron Gale, who served with the RAF, died at his home in Ipswich two days before Christmas.

He had no surviving family members, so his funeral was due to be attended by just three people - his neighbour and two lawyers.

After hearing of Mr Gale's death and the fact very few people would be there to pay their respects, the Suffolk Royal British Legion put out a plea on social media.

Michelle Turner-Everett, of the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association said:

"I put a tweet out because I don't think anyone military or civilian should go on their final journey alone.

"But a 97 year old man who would have been a WW2 Veteran they gave up so much for us that the least we can do is be here for their final journey."

Ron Gale, fifth from left on the third row, as a member of 47 Flight 'F' Squadron

After the military charity shared the news, the funeral was attended by representatives of the Army, RAF, the cadets and even a motorcycle escort and a piper.

Air cadet Joseph Tye was also among the mourners, he said: "I felt really sad because its really upsetting to see that he did that for our country and then he had nobody left so we thought why not and we would show our respects."

Mr Gale was a cat lover – there were reportedly thousands of pictures of his cats over the years at his home and his last pet has been adopted by a neighbour.

A special guard of honour attended the funeral

