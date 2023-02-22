Play Brightcove video

Andrew Selous MP raises his concerns at Prime Mininster's Questions

An MP has urged the government to stop putting asylum seekers in hotels, after several of his constituents lost bookings for weddings and family events.

The Old Palace Lodge in Dunstable closed to the public in January after its owners took on a year's contract from the Home Office.

Around 90 asylum seekers from Nigeria, Syria and Afghanistan are now living in the Old Palace Lodge.

Many people expressed anger at the situation a public meeting hosted by the town's MP Andrew Selous.

The South West Bedfordshire MP has now raised their concerns in Parliament during Prime Minister's Questions.

He said: "The warm welcome given to Ukrainian refugees by so many is extremely heartwarming.

"Does the Prime Minister understand, though, how upset my constituents are to have had bookings for weddings and other special family events cancelled when the Home Office took over a much-loved hotel, and will he redouble his efforts to put an end to that practice?"

The Prime Minister replied: "My honourable Friend’s constituents and indeed the whole country can be proud of the welcome they have given to people from Ukraine over the last year.

"I can assure him we are committed to reducing the number of asylum seekers living in hotels at vast cost to taxpayers and considerable disruption to communities.

"I am grateful to the leadership of the Home Secretary and the Immigration Minister in finding a sustainable solution; the Home Secretary will make a formal update in the coming weeks on progress in standing up alternative sites for accommodation."

Speaking after PMQs, Mr Selous added: “I get the strength of feeling on this issue which is why I raised the matter with the Prime Minister as I promised to do last week.

"I want the Old Palace Lodge back for public use as quickly as possible and the dangerous channel crossings organised by criminal gangs ended.”

Mr Selous has previously expressed concerns after far-right extremists carried out intimidating behaviour towards the asylum seekers.

He said: "However people come into this country, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.

"So on Wednesday night there was an altercation outside the hotel between a far-right group and some of the asylum seekers.

"And then there was someone with a megaphone outside the hotel in a very sort of threatening and intimidatory manner yesterday, that's not the sort of town Dunstable is.

"We must behave decently, and with respect and with humanity to everyone within the town."

