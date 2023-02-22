Police investigating the murder of a man who was killed on his birthday have charged a teenager with the killing.

Terry Leeks was stabbed to death in Northlands Park in Basildon at around 1.30am on 11 July 2021 - the day of Mr Leeks' 47th birthday.

Callum Taylor, 18, of Craylands, Basildon was arrested on Monday night.

He appeared at Basildon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, where he was charged with murder, and is next due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on Friday.

Two other people – Bailey Taylor, 20, of Craylands, Basildon, and a 16 year-old boy – were charged with manslaughter last week.

They are next due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on 17 March.

A reward has been offered by the charity Crimestoppers to help find Terry Leeks' killers. Credit: Crimestoppers

Detectives are continuing to appeal for appeal for information about Mr Leeks' death.

"A £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Terry’s death is still in place by the independent charity Crimestoppers," said an Essex Police spokesman.

In October police arranged a reconstruction of the last known movements of Mr Leeks.

It was featured on the BBC programme Crimewatch Live in the hope it would lead to a breakthrough.

During the course of the investigation police have arrested 13 people in connection with the murder.

