Students at Cambridge University have voted to lobby for a fully vegan menu across its catering services.

The Cambridge Student Union voted on Monday to “initiate talks” with central catering services about removing all animal products from its cafes and canteens.

The motion was backed by 72% of non-abstaining student representatives who voted.

The student union’s decision does not guarantee that Cambridge’s catering services will go fully vegan, however, as the power to change food policies lies with the university.

The vote also does not directly apply to the university’s 31 colleges, although the campaign said that it provided “an extremely strong mandate for colleges to begin transitioning to 100% plant-based menus”.

The decision came after lobbying from Cambridge’s Plant Based Universities campaign, which is supported by Animal Rebellion, an offshoot of activist group Extinction Rebellion.

The university has previously come under pressure for its environmental stance.

Extinction Rebellion protesters let off smoke flares and took over two university buildings in a fossil fuel protest earlier this month, attaching a banner with the message "University of Cambridge: Funded by fossil fuels".

The climate campaigners also demonstrated last year outside of the Schlumberger Cambridge Research site, a research centre for the world's largest offshore drilling company.

The protest was part of their "Schlumberger Out" campaign, calling on the University to cut ties with oilfield services giant Schlumberger. Credit: Credit: XR Cambridge

Some students said they felt that moving towards a vegan menu would be a step in the right direction for Cambridge University.

William Smith, 24, from the Cambridge branch of the Plant-Based Universities Campaign, said: “It’s great that Cambridge Students’ Union has passed our motion to work with the university to implement a just and sustainable plant-based catering system.

“By removing animal products from its menus, the university could significantly reduce its environmental impact and showcase to the world its commitment to sustainability.

“The University Catering Services has already made important strides, for example in 2016 when it removed beef and lamb from all its menus. We look forward to working with them on the next necessary steps.”

Oxford’s Student Union voted to ban beef and lamb in 2020, but some of the university’s cafes still appear to serve red meat.

The Plant-Based Universities Campaign is a nationwide initiative of students who are pushing for their universities and student unions to adopt fully plant-based catering, and has offshoots at more than 40 institutions.

A spokesman for the University of Cambridge said: “The University of Cambridge removed ruminant meat from the menu in all University Catering Service cafes in 2016 and has a sustainable food policy which also seeks to actively promote plant-based options, remove unsustainable fish from the menu and reduce food waste.

"We always welcome suggestions from students and staff.”