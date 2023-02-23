A council is considering fitting thousands of pounds worth of security equipment following “appalling” damage to a play area which is being redeveloped.

Vandals damaged the new equipment, said to be worth around £100,000, at the playground in Biggleswade in Bedfordshire.

The deputy mayor said that more security would be an additional cost for the council taxpayer.

The latest of three recent incidents at Franklin recreation ground resulted in damage to wooden play equipment and to the foundations, a committee meeting heard.

Each of the incidents has been reported to Bedfordshire Police.

The council said that several holes would need to be dug again and that surfaces under the play equipment needed to be re-laid. Credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service

The playground was due to be completed on 31 March, but the contractor has temporarily halted installation works because of the vandalism, with delays of about three weeks expected.

Several security measures are currently being considered by the local council.

“These solutions range from procuring a patrolled vehicle for nights and weekends costing about £1,000 a week, up to a security officer presence at the same times of around £2,000 a week,” said Karim Hossein, the town council's head of governance.

“Installing a camera with night vision would be about £1,000 capital and other options include improved signage," he added.

Town councillor Duncan Strachan asked for the local authority’s mobile CCTV camera to be deployed there, “as a matter of urgency”, saying: “This is absolutely appalling.

"They should be locked up for some time. Bedfordshire Police have to go down there and take action.”

He urged residents witnessing such behaviour to report it to the police and town council.

Deputy mayor Madeline Russell expressed her concern at having CCTV on the playground at all times.

She said: “The project was carefully planned, so that a fabulous new play area would be available for children as the weather improves.

“There’ll be a greater cost to council taxpayers because of the need for further site security.”

