Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

This programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 23 February 2023

Anglia Late Edition looks at whether the East of England is getting its fair share of government levelling-up cash and the benefits of a four-day working week.

As the war sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues into its second year the aim and support from people in the East of England continues.

The North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has just returned from Ukraine along with other volunteers from his constituency after they delivered 112 generators. They had raised nearly £40,000.

ITV News Anglia's Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson was joined on the programme by three politicians to debate the issues affecting the East of England.

Duncan Baker MP has been the Conservative MP for North Norfolk since 2019 and is a Parliamentary Private Secretary the Department for Health & Social Care.

Rachel Hopkins MP has been the Labour MP for Luton South since 2019 and is a Shadow Defence and Cabinet Office Minister.

Cllr Pippa Heylings is a councillor in South Cambridgeshire and will be the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate in the South Cambridgeshire constituency at the next election.