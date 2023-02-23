A man has been arrested after a woman suffered a cardiac arrest that has left her in a critical condition in hospital.

Police were called to Harwich in Essex at around 8.45pm following a call from the ambulance service.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were at the scene in Norway Crescent.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police have launched an investigation to find out the circumstances.

Det Insp Kev Hughes from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “A man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and since been released on bail while inquiries continue.

“I appreciate that the emergency services' presence caused concern among residents and that there are comments on social media around this incident.

“I can assure the public that this was an isolated incident, and we ask you not to speculate.”