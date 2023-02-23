Family and friends from Nicola Bulley's home town have paid tribute to her with a giant mural and plans for a vigil.

Danny Bench, a local artist and friend of the family, painted the mural on Wednesday at a One Stop shop in South Woodham Ferrers in Essex.

A memorial tribute to the mum-of-two, who was found dead following a three-week search operation, will be held at 8pm on Thursday.

The gathering will take place on the bandstand at Queen Elizabeth II Square in South Woodham Ferrers.

Mourners are being encouraged to bring flowers which will then be moved to a memorial site.

One of the organisers, Kerry Lineham, said the community wanted to pay its respects as Ms Bulley grew up in South Essex.

"South Woodham Ferrers is a very close-knit community. When unfortunately tragic events happen everyone kind of pulls together," she said.

"The family is well known and even though they moved up north, they still hold a massive piece of all of our hearts.

"When Nicola went missing, we all felt so helpless being down south, but we all remained beside the family. For support, we will do whatever we can and this is our way of coming together to show our love and respect."

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27 Credit: family handout/Lancashire Police/PA

Ms Bulley’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday, more than three weeks after she was last seen, on 27 January.

She had been walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

The 45-year-old was a former William de Ferrers student.

The school sent its condolences earlier this week, saying: "It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of former William de Ferrers student, Nicola Bulley.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Nicola’s family and friends, many of whom are within our own South Woodham Ferrers community.

"We would like to respect the family's privacy at this most difficult time."