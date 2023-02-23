Play Brightcove video

The Cambridge United fan was caught on camera causing damage to Peterborough United's Stadium

A teenage football fan has been banned from attending any matches for three years after pulling a sink off a wall and stamping on a toilet - causing thousands of pounds of damage.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was at the local derby match between Peterborough United and Cambridge United on 29 October last year.

At half-time, the Cambridge United fan was caught on camera causing damage to a toilet block at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Water started to leak through to the below floor, causing damage to electrical equipment after the damage to the water pipes.

He was arrested on 1 November at his home in South Cambridgeshire.

Despite answering “no comment” to all questions in interview, he appeared at Huntingdon Youth Court on Wednesday, where he admitted causing criminal damage worth less than £5,000.

He was ordered to pay £1,500 in compensation and has been handed a three-year Football Banning Order (FBO).

He was also sentenced to a six-month referral order – the first community sentence given to most first-time young offenders.

PC Chris Winchester, who investigated, said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable, a bad decision that day has now led to a young man having a criminal record, him and his family having to pay a hefty amount in compensation and him being banned from attending football matches for the next three years.

“I hope this action sends a clear message that we will not tolerate this behaviour and will look to put in place banning orders against anyone causing issues at games which should be a family environment.

“The majority of supporters behaved responsibly at this particular game, however, there were a small number who chose to behave in a wholly unacceptable way, and this behaviour has been condemned by both clubs."

