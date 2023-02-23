A troubled mental health trust - previously rated as the worst in the country - has made some improvements, according to a new report.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) has been upgraded from 'inadequate' to 'requires improvement' by a health watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said there had been "welcome progress" following inspections in September and November 2022.

The Trust has a chequered history having been rated 'inadequate' four times in six years, including being served with a warning notice by the CQC in 2021.

Failings highlighted in previous CQC reports include more than 100 unexpected or potentially avoidable deaths in a two-year period from 2019.

The Trust has also been plagued by reports of bullying and discrimination by staff.

Inspectors have now acknowledged that metal health services appear to moving in the right direction, although there is still much to do.

Stuart Richardson, Chief Executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Jane Ray, CQC deputy director of operations, said: “Although our previous inspection found the trust’s care was very poor, we noted it had a more stable leadership team and board with the potential to drive improvement.

"This team needed time for its approach to deliver results, and our latest inspection found that improvements had been delivered at pace."

However, the most recent report also found there were some areas where quality and safety had deteriorated.

Ms Ray added: “This includes a few acute mental health wards and its wards for older people with mental health problems, where there continued to be ligature points – despite us previously telling the trust it needed to address these."

Chief Executive of NSFT, Stuart Richardson, welcomed the report, saying he was "incredibly grateful" to staff for their hard work.

“This report shows just what we can achieve when we work together internally and with our partners across the Norfolk and Waveney and Suffolk health and care systems," said Mr Richardson.

"These improvements mean we are beginning to provide a better experience for the people using our services and serves as a stepping-stone to get to where we want to be as an organisation – consistently delivering excellent care.

"We are not complacent and must continue to make improvements at pace so that we can consistently deliver high quality care.”

