Three men have been arrested over an incident in which a pack of hounds chased a fox into a family's private garden before killing it.

The fox's death at the hands of a hunt was caught on numerous CCTV cameras at the home in Hingham, Norfolk on Monday afternoon.

Footage showing the fox hiding from the dogs, before being cornered and killed by them, was shared exclusively with ITV News earlier this week, after the family said they were "appalled" at what had happened.

Norfolk Police confirmed that three men had been arrested.

Two men in their 20s from the Swaffham area have been arrested on suspicion of hunting a wild mammal with dogs, criminal damage and having a dog dangerously out of control.

The third man, aged in his 60s and from the Beccles area of Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of hunting a wild mammal with dogs and having a dog dangerously out of control.

Police said further inquiries were also being conducted as a result of an incident earlier in February at Tittleshall.

All three men have been taken to Wymondham police investigation centre for questioning and remain in custody.

The family told ITV News they feared what might have happened had their two young children been in the garden at the point the dogs came in.

They said the patio was left stained with blood after the fox was killed.

