A drove of donkeys has been saved from “impending doom”, following the discovery of what was believed to be an unexploded Second World War bomb.

The device, discovered by a farmer in Saxmundham in Suffolk, was said to be around 25cm by 2.5cm.

Suffolk Police's Sentinel team were called to a property in Kelsale around 1pm on Sunday.

Writing on Facebook, Suffolk police said the officers "leapt into action heroically" and moved the donkeys before putting a cordon in place.

An Army explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team sent from Colchester attended the site at around 3.20pm and disposed of the explosive device.

