Fire crews have been battling a fire which broke out at an industrial unit before dawn.

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire fire and rescue services were called to the blaze in Eaton Socon in Cambridgeshire at 5.50am.

Flames and smoke could be seen from several miles away.

"If you live or work in the surrounding area, we’d advise you to stay indoors, and keep windows and doors closed," Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted.The service said crews were likely to be in attendance "for a few more hours", and asked people to avoid the area.

The flames could be seen from a nearby housing estate. Credit: Russell Bowyer

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...