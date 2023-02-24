A fresh appeal has been made to identify three men wearing black who knocked on the door of a 63-year-old man who died after being attacked in his Northamptonshire home.

Martin Truett was assaulted in Highfield Road, Wellingborough, on the evening of Friday 25 November. He died in hospital 17 days later.

Police say he had answered the door to three men wearing black who claimed to be from the Border Agency.

A murder investigation was launched and, three months on, detectives are making a new appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said: “Martin’s family continue to grieve his loss and we want to do everything we can to try and put those that killed him behind bars.

“I really want people in the local area to think back to that night in November and let us know if they saw three people door-knocking, checking addresses or delivering leaflets in the area on the day of the offence.

“I would also continue to urge local residents to review any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage they might have which could help our investigation. No matter how small you think it is, let us know about it so we can review it.

“Martin and his family deserve justice and any piece of information that people can provide us with in order to get us closer to that would be invaluable.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

