A paedophile described himself as a "disgusting person" after admitting to sexually assaulting a girl on three occasions in June and July last year.

After he was arrested, Peter Jarvis, 48, from Cambridge, initially denied assaulting the teenager.

He later admitted to the offences, in a follow-up interview with police, and said he was a paedophile and a “disgusting person”, said Cambridgeshire Police.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault on a girl and was sentenced at Huntingdon Law Courts on Tuesday.

Jarvis, of Sawston, Cambridge, was jailed for four years and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

He will also be monitored by police as he was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to run until further notice.

Det Con Terry Bandoo said: “Jarvis’ abuse has had a huge impact on the victim.

"I am pleased he is now behind bars and once he is released he will be very closely monitored by specialist officers.”