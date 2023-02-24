A teenager who was fatally injured near a children's playground had been stabbed in the neck, an inquest heard.

Andy Wood, 16, was found with serious injuries in Waterson Vale in Chelmsford in Essex on 12 February, and later died in hospital.

An inquest at Essex Coroner's Court was opened on Friday, where area coroner Sonia Hayes heard his cause of death was a stab wound to the neck, before she adjourned the hearing.

"As the death is suspicious, police have asked it to be suspended so I will suspend the inquest until further information," she said.

Friends and family left flowers in tribute to the youngster in the days following Andy's death.

A statement by the family issued through Essex Police said: "Andy was a kind and loving young man. He touched the lives of countless people.

"His loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends."

Flowers left near the park where Andy Wood was found stabbed. Credit: BPM Media

Honywood School in Coggeshall, where Andy studied and completed his GCSEs before moving to Chelmsford College, left a touching tribute to their former pupil.

They said Andy had "left his mark" on the school community and was a "beacon of positivity who radiated kindness".

A fundraiser in his name has already raised more than £1,500 for an anti-knife crime charity.

Elijah Clark, 18, of Gloucester Avenue, Chelmsford, has been charged with murder and has appeared in court.

He is next due at court on 17 April for a plea hearing, with a provisional trial date fixed for July.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...