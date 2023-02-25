A 91-year-old child sex abuser has been told he is likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of historic sexual offences.

Eric Grant abused an 11-year-old girl between 2004 and 2005.

He was caught after the victim called Grant to confront him and recorded that call.

In the phone conversation he implied the acts were consensual.

Grant, who lived on Hall Barn Road in Isleham, was given 10 years behind bars for the crimes that took place in Essex and Cambridgeshire.

Speaking after he was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Ed Massey said: “I want to commend the bravery of the victim in this case, who I know feels like a massive weight has now been lifted from her.”

He added: “I feel the sentence – and the fact that Grant is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison – reflects the devastating effects of his sexual abuse of a child, and the fact that he made the victim go through the difficult process of a crown court trial."

Grant was interviewed in July 2021 and, according to police, refused to tell officers anything. He was then charged a few months later.

Following a trial at Basildon Crown Court in December, Grant was found guilty and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

At the sentencing, the victim spoke in court, describing how Grant’s crimes have had a lasting effect on her including how it’s made her extremely protective of her own child.

