Four police officers have been injured in separate attacks while carrying out their duties.

Two of those assaulted are suffering from "serious" injuries, police said.

The officers, who all serve with Essex Police, were attacked within 24 hours of each other as they responded to different crimes.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Packer said: “This isn’t business as usual; this reminds us of all of the difficulties, and indeed dangers, frontline officers face day in, day out.”

He added: “They have been assaulted and injured - seriously in two cases - simply for carrying out their jobs.”

The assaults happened during a drug investigation in Maldon, a domestic incident in Southend and while responding to another incident in Witham.

The force said "a number" of arrests have been made as a result of the attacks, which led to hand and ankle injuries.

All of the officers have been given time off work to recover, with Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Packer saying they are all "thankfully in good spirits".

“I hope each officer affected will be able to return to the job they love as soon as possible. But in the meantime, they will be given the time and space they need to recover and get healthy."

