Police are searching for a teenager who exposed himself and carried out an ‘indecent act’ on a public street.

The man, who a witness described as white, in his late teens and close to six foot, was seen on Tuesday (21 February) morning.

He carried out the act on Love Lane in Lowestoft in Suffolk, which is close to Stradbroke Road and leads onto a pathway that goes past the town's Pakefield Park.

A woman who saw the incident also said the man had short light blonde/brown hair, was wearing a light-coloured jumper, dark trousers and had a black backpack.

After being spotted he fled the scene on a bicycle.

Suffolk police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...