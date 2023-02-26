A council has lost thousands of pounds of taxpayers money after selling their controversial corgi statues.

Seven wicker corgis were made at a cost of £3,000 each to celebrate the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year.

The council said the statues were never meant to be a "commercial exercise", but at the time of being launched some councillors questioned the spending of more than £20,000, a figure that has increased after the corgis were repaired.

Broadland District Council, in Norfolk, has since auctioned four of the pieces for charity, making around £500 each.

Two were kept by the council and the remaining one has been given to the King and will be displayed at Sandringham.

Corgi's were the late Queen Elizabeth II's favourite pets Credit: PA

Liberal Democrat councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou praised giving the proceeds to Nelson's Journey, a bereavement charity, but questioned the cost of refurbishing the corgis before sale.

Trudy Mancini-Boyle, the deputy leader of the council, admitted the repair cost £1,080 for all seven, with a total of £2,140 raised by the auction.

She said: "The corgis were commissioned as a tribute to our late Queen. They were never meant to be seen as a commercial exercise.

"I am personally very proud that Broadland District Council took the opportunity to recognise a once in a lifetime event."

She said the Corgis were placed across the district for people to enjoy and they "did that in their droves" which helped local businesses.

