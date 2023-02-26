Residents are being asked to check their gardens for clothing which may have been dumped by a suspect fleeing a car shooting in a rural village.

Police were called to reports of a shotgun being fired at a car in North Weald, at about 1am on Sunday 12 February.

The firearm was discharged in High Road, close to Emberson Way.

Police say their investigation "has progressed" but they are hoping for more information on the culprit.

The suspect fled on foot after attempting to leave the scene on a moped which failed to start.

Officers, including crime scene investigators and specialist search dogs carried extensive enquiries in the area throughout the day, and the moped was located.

Anyone who may have seen a moped rider in the area wearing a black and white helmet, a white and light blue, turquoise or teal ski jacket and red gloves is being asked to come forward.

The shooter may have flagged down a passing motorist to ask for a lift, Essex Police said.

Specialist officers are also requesting residents living on High Road and Emberson Way, and surrounding roads, to check their gardens to see if any clothing has been left.

