A thief who was caught by police while stealing a bike outside a cycle park has been jailed for eight months.

Josh Collinson-Prime was arrested in Cambridge after police identified him stealing a bike from the Grand Arcade in January.

The 28-year-old from the city was also arrested for stealing meat from an Aldi superstore in the city earlier in January, and two counts of breaching an order not to be in possession of a stolen bike.

Collinson-Prime pleaded guilty to all charges at Cambridge magistrates last week, and was sentenced to eight months in prison

He also had a CBO in place until June 2024 which states he must not:

Be in possession of any bicycle part/bicycle without proof of purchase/ownership/lawful rental

Advertise, sell, or offer to sell any pedal cycle or bike part that he does not have proof of ownership for financial or other gain

Go to any Co-Op in Cambridge within the boundary of the M11, A11, A505 and A14.

PC Rob Tindall, from the Cambridge city neighbourhood policing team, said: “Cycle theft is a priority for neighbourhood officers in the city.

“The team are working daily to catch people like Collinson-Prime and reunite people with their bikes.

“There is also a lot of partnership and prevention work taking place to prevent the thefts including bike-marking sessions."

