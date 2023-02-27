Police have praised members of the public who raised the alarm when they saw a drunk driver careering across the motorway.

Essex Roads Police said the driver was seen swerving across lanes on the M25 in Essex last night and nearly hit several cars.

Other drivers got in touch with the police control room saying: "He is going to kill someone" and he "nearly hit another car".

Eventually the man collided with the central reservation, ripping off his own bumper in the process.

Police said he blew a roadside reading of 96, more than twice the legal limit of 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath .

They praised drivers who called in to warn them saying on Twitter: "Driver is over twice the limit and on his way to custody - thank you, you could have saved lives tonight."They added: "If you suspect a drink/drug driver, always call 999 - those who did tonight saved lives."

No-one was hurt, though a police car following the man had a shredded tyre after striking the debris which came off his car when he hit the central reservation.

