Police are hunting masked armed robbers who raided a post office in a quiet village.

The pair threatened staff with hammers at the post office in Wickhambrook near Bury St Edmunds on Saturday afternoon.

Suffolk Police said the raid took place about 5.50pm at the post office at Thorns Corner.

Two masked men entered the store and threatened the male shop assistant and the female shopkeeper with hammers.

The offenders pushed the two staff around the shop and demanded they open the safe.

An alarm went off and the pair left with cash from the till, leaving the victims shaken but unhurt.

The male offenders were both wearing black ski masks - one wore a dark blue hooded top, was described as ‘stocky’ and was about five foot, 11 inches tall. The second was wearing a matching shell suit with three strips down the side and also a grey ‘beanie’ hat.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate the two suspects and anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour at the time or who saw a grey van in the area at the time should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime number 37/11500/23.

