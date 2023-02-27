A father has denied murdering his wife and their 12-year-old daughter.

Peter Nash, 46, was given a walking frame and leant on it to stand as he appeared before Ipswich Crown Court to enter his pleas.

He is accused of the murder of Jillu Nash, 43, and their daughter Louise at their home in Heath Estate, Great Waldingfield near Sudbury in Suffolk.

Prosecutors allege that unemployed Nash killed the pair, who were discovered on September 8.

Louise Nash, who had severe learning difficulties, died of a stab wound to the stomach.

Suffolk Police said a Home Office post-mortem examination recorded that Tesco worker Ms Nash died of pressure to the neck.

Asked for his pleas at a hearing on Monday, he responded to both counts in turn: "I know not guilty."

Nash indicated he would represent himself at trial instead of having barristers to represent him.

Asked by the judge, Mr Justice Edward Murray, if this was his "firm intention", the defendant replied: "Yes."

Nash was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial from April 17 at Ipswich Crown Court, with an administrative hearing due to take place on March 10.

The house of Louise and Jillu Nash was cordoned off by police after their deaths. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know