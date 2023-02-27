A 90-year-old woman is nearly at the end of a month-long walking challenge to raise money for people with dementia.

Rose Sheehan, who lives at the Thorn Springs care home at Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire, has been walking one kilometre every day to raise money for Dementia UK.

Mrs Sheehan decided to take on the challenge because she wanted people with dementia to know "support is out there".

She has been accompanied by the care home's manager Katie Hughes on her daily walks.

The pair have been relishing their strolls, which have already raised more than £400 on a JustGiving page.

Mrs Sheehan said: "I’m really enjoying the walks; I get to be outside everyday which is what I love doing the most."

Mrs Sheehan out for one of her daily walks with care home manager Katie Hughes Credit: ITV Anglia

Ms Hughes added: "Those living with dementia need support to continue living the lifestyle they choose. At Thorn Springs, we offer that support to those residents who need it, but Rose and I want to do whatever we can to reach out and help even more people across the country.

"Rose has been a real inspiration to everyone in our care home, and we feel so lucky to have her as part of the Thorn Springs family."

Mrs Sheehan was born in Paddington, and moved to Lewsey Farm, Luton in 1960. She joined the Women’s Voluntary Service and worked at Luton and Dunstable Hospital before later retiring to spend time with her family.

